Release date: June 10Whether it’s the massive universes they create or their eye-grabbing cut scenes, the folks behind Blizzard Entertainment — the videogame developer known for eating bandwidth with MMORPG World of Warcraft and RTS Starcraft — have long had a cinematic flair. Now, after a decade in development, the company’s first serious foray, Warcraft, is finally set to storm into theatres. With Duncan Jones (Moon, Source Code) behind the lens, there’s little doubt Warcraft will look spectacular on the big screen. (Universal)