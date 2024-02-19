War Dogs

Release date: August 19Who better to play a pair of 20-something American assholes who win a lucrative government contract to supply American allies in Afghanistan with weapons than smug-looking Hollywood bro Miles Teller and Apatow alum-turned-Academy Award nominee Jonah Hill? Directed and written by Todd Phillips (The Hangover trilogy) and based on a true story covered by best-selling author Guy Lawson in Rolling Stone, the film follows two buddies who make it rich during the War on Terror to the tune of $300 million, only to find themselves in hot water for working the system. (Warner)