UnReal Seaon 2

Release date: June 6A confluence of unusual factors — a parody of a stale reality TV trope, a drama series on Lifetime, a surprisingly feminist take on the subject matter — turned UnReal into one of the bigger surprises of the 2015 TV season. Season two will continue to explore the behind-the-scenes world of a Bachelor-type dating fantasy, particularly the working relationship between uber-producer Quinn (Constance Zimmer) and junior producer Rachel (Shiri Appleby). Season two’s hot button issues include casting a black man as the “bachelor” (something the real version has never dared do) and Quinn’s ex becoming a men’s rights crusader. (Lifetime)