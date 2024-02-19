Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Release date: May 10The end for Nathan Drake is nigh, finally. Originally scheduled for spring 2015, a series of delays and departures pushed Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End back more than a year. But Naughty Dog wanted to make sure they got it right, as the iconic PlayStation exclusive adventure series is coming to a close. The plot takes place a few years after Uncharted 3, with the tomb rai… fortune hunter happily married and retired. Then his thought-to-be-dead brother appears and, of course, convinces him to attempt one last big score — in this case, a globe-hopping hunt for the lost pirate treasure of Libertalia. Though famed for its story-driven structure and cinematic set-pieces, Naughty Dog has added some open-world elements as well as a big focus on the multiplayer mode. (Naughty Dog / Sony, PS4)