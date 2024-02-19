The Meddler

Release date: May 6As the brains behind Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008) and Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012), writer-director Lorene Scafaria has plenty of quirky tales in her filmography. It looks like she’s toned down the whimsy for relatable mother-daughter comedy, The Meddler, which looks like a low-key romp with solid performances from Rose Byrne and Susan Sarandon. Based on the trailer, it looks like The Meddler could get into What About Bob? levels of frustration comedy, and it’s anchored by appearances from Jason Ritter, Randall Park, Casey Wilson and Jerrod Carmichael. We’ve got high hopes. (Mongrel)