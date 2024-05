The Man Who Knew Infinity

Release date: May 20Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel steps back into a lead role in this long-in-the-works movie based on the life and work of Srinivasa Ramanujan, who broke new ground in the world of mathematics alongside his professor G.H. Hardy (Jeremy Irons) while at Cambridge University in the early 1900s. This has Oscar buzz written all over it. (Mongrel)