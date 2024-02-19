The Get Down

Release date: August 12If you’re keen on some historic dramatization of the 1970s music scene but already chucked the remote in frustration at Vinyl’s anachronisms, The Get Down’s look into the height of disco and the birth of hip-hop looks like the real deal. Co-created by Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge!) and Shawn Ryan (The Shield(), the series will explore a variety of perspectives and New York voices centred around cultural hubs like the SoHo art scene, punk club CBGB, disco mecca Studio 54 and even the just-built World Trade Center. (Netflix)