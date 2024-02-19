The BFG

Release date: June 1There are plenty of reasons why The BFG deserves our attention — it’s Steven Spielberg’s first Roald Dahl adaptation, and it reunited him with E.T. screenwriter Melissa Mathison, who passed away during the film’s production. The BFG’s trailers showcase plenty of heart-swelling moments that feature newcomer Ruby Barnhill as Sophie. That said, The BFG will live or die on its CGI — no matter how hard they try, studios still can’t use computers to match the real-life magic of practical effects. Here’s hoping it’s a movie we can get lost in, and not one that looks like a giant screensaver. (Disney)