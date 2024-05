Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Release date: June 3These long-ass sequel titles are starting to read like Fiona Apple albums. This second film in the Michael Bay-produced Turtles-verse comes with low expectations — the first reboot took a steaming green dump all over the TMNT legacy, so it’s not like Out of the Shadows can screw it up any more. Factor in Fred Armisen as Krang, and there’s at least some intrigue. (Paramount)