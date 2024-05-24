Suicide Squad

Release date: August 5Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice didn’t have the earth-shattering box office Warner hoped for. As such, the fate of the company’s DC Universe expansion may depend on the success of Suicide Squad. And signs are more positive here: it was written and directed by David Ayer, who previously wrote and directed solid flicks like End of Watch, Sabotage and Fury (and wrote Training Day); and it’s got a solid ensemble cast that includes the likes of Will Smith (Deadshot), Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Cara Delevingne (Enchantress) and Jared Leto (The Joker). It looks like the film ultimately rests on Leto’s Joker performance, and while the initial trailer had plenty excited for its ruthless darkness (the one thing DC does better than Marvel), subsequent Joker appearances have appeared too, well, jokey. Pairing that with the characters’ cartoonish wardrobe, this movie might feature our first mall-punk superheroes. Regardless, the film’s either going to be an unexpected masterpiece or a cartoonishly beautiful disaster. (Warner)