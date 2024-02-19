Stranger Things

Release date: July 15Save for a smallish part in Darren Aronofsky’s 2010’s film Black Swan, it feels like Winona Ryder has been mostly absent in recent years. The former teen star-turned-tabloid fixture takes the lead in Stranger Things, a new Netflix mini-series with a surprisingly creepy bent. Set in Indiana, Ryder plays a mother whose son vanishes without a trace; she soon discovers that supernatural causes or top-secret experiments may be at play. Directed by the Duffer Brothers (Wayward Pines), the eight-episode arc seems like a classic mystery, but top-line star aside, the most interesting thing about Stranger Things may be its young and talented cast: Millie Brown (BBC’s Intruders), Gaten Matarazzo (Les Misérables on Broadway), Caleb McLaughlin (Young Simba in Broadway’s The Lion King) and Noah Schnapp (Charlie Brown in the recent Peanuts Movie) are all involved. (Netflix)