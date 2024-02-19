Star Trek Beyond

Release date: July 22After teasing fans about Benedict Cumberbatch in a long Khan for the last instalment, Into Darkness, director J.J. Abrams hands the keys of the Enterprise to Fast and Furious stalwart Justin Lin and the trailer over to Beastie Boys fans, who pump up the fan base with “Sabotage.” Whether that reflects in any way on the plot of Beyond — co-writer Simon Pegg (Scotty), one of five credited scribes, was reportedly unhappy with that — 13 films in, the franchise seems relatively bulletproof. (Paramount)