Secret Life of Pets

Release date: July 8The “secret lives” trope is almost always a winner in animation — it’s the foundation upon which the Pixar empire is built — but this unimaginative effort from the Despicable Me team seems to have outsourced their ideas from mommy blogs and cutsie Facebook posts. The frou-frou poodle listens to metal? The bulldog drinks from the toilet? Far Side has a hotter take. (Universal)