Sausage Party

Release date: July 15They wrote their first screenplay, 2007’s Superbad, while still in high school and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have become an in-demand creative duo ever since, whether the subject is drug heists (Pineapple Express(), the apocalypse (This Is the End(), North Korea (The Interview) or schmaltzy Christmas movies (The Night Before). Their latest, Sausage Party, took years to finance, and they had to launch their own animation studio to finally make it happen. The movie follows a sausage and his buddies, all cooped up in a grocery aisle. They yearn to be taken home, but when it finally happens, they learn the harsh truth: that they’re to be eaten. What sounds profoundly stupid already reportedly has an absurd, absolutely graphic orgy scene. Alongside Rogen, voice actors include Jonah Hill, James Franco, Paul Rudd, Kristen Wiig, Salma Hayek, Edward Norton, Michael Cera, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, Nick Kroll, Craig Robinson and others. It’ll surely be a feast for the senses. (Sony)