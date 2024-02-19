Ratchet and Clank

Release date: April 29Considering its cute and cuddly-looking lead character and sci-fi bent, it’s surprising it took more than a decade for Ratchet and Clank — the stars of the PlayStation platformer of the same name — to get the silver screen treatment. This adaptation, from New Brunswick-born filmmaker Kevin Munroe and BC-based director Jericca Cleland, draws from the first game in the series, and they roped in an impressive array of talent too: John Goodman, Rosario Dawson and Paul Giamatti, who plays the film’s primary villain. (Universal)