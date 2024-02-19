Preacher

Release date: May 22If there’s a list of comic properties that, for reasons of content, are unlikely to be made into mainstream entertainment, Preacher is near the top. Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) is the titular man of faith who gets possessed by Genesis, the offspring of an angel and a demon. Custer sets off, with his ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga) and a hard-drinking Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joe Gilgun) to find and confront God. The presence of a disfigured suicide attempt survivor turned rock star named Arseface (Ian Colletti) should give a good sense of tone. Comics nerds Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg (Sausage Party, Pineapple Express) are adapting the comic (which concluded in 2000) and directing the pilot of the ten-episode first season. (AMC)