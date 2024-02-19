Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Release date: June 3The Lonely Island trio practically invented the viral video, and they’ve proven their track record time and again with rap albums, sketches and myriad other projects. That said, their filmography is spotty: 2007’s Hot Rod was wrongly panned by critics, only to achieve cult status later; Jorma Taccone directed another underrated cult classic in 2010’s MacGruber; though Akiva Schaffer’s The Watch (2012) was a let down. With Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, Lonely Island are poised for a huge, mainstream hit with their This Is Spinal Tap for a new generation. Andy Samberg stars as pop star Connor, whose status as an A-lister comes into question when his new album tanks. The trio have called in some big-name friends — Tim Meadows, Sarah Silverman, Imogen Poots, Bill Hader, Joan Cusack, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, Will Arnett and Martin Sheen — not to mention a wide variety of music A-listers. (Universal)