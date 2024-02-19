Our Kind of Traitor

Release date: July 1Shakespeare aside, few writers have had as many movie adaptations as former British Secret Service agent-turned-espionage author John le Carré. UK filmmaker Susanna White, known for her mini-series work at home (2006’s Jane Eyre) and abroad (Boardwalk Empire, Masters of Sex, Billions), is the latest to tackle one of le Carré’s elaborate mysteries. Based on his 2010 book, Ewan McGregor and Naomie Harris play a couple who accidentally catch the attention of the Russian mafia and the British government while on vacation. Homeland’s Damian Lewis, River’s Stellan Skarsgård and Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss round out the star-studded cast of this political spy thriller. (eOne)