O.J.: Made in America

Release date: May 20It’s been 21 years since the O.J. Simpson trial completely monopolized the media, and now the story is having a major comeback. FX recently breathed some new life into the careers of Cuba Gooding, Jr. and David Schwimmer with their juicy re-enactment The People v. O.J. Simpson, and now director Ezra Edelman is going one step further with a seven-and-a-half hour documentary series. Don’t worry, they’re not just showing the white Bronco chase in real time — O.J.: Made in America takes a methodical approach that digs into the nitty-gritty. Recent procedural documentaries like The Jinx or Making a Murderer are apt comparisons to Edelman’s O.J. exposé. (ESPN/ABC)