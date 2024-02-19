Nine Lives

Release date: August 5We don’t want to question Kevin Spacey’s financial stability, but he does seem to be taking unusual jobs lately. Not only does he regularly pop up in Facebook spam ads for an online acting school, now he’s also starring as a talking cat in Nine Lives. When we say “talking cat,” we mean that Kevin Spacey’s voice is audible while it shows the motionless face of a grey house cat. Although they animated the cat to fall out of buildings and interact with Christopher Walken, they didn’t bother to move the cat’s mouth. Either way, the movie’s directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, who has made some classic, kitschy family comedies (Addams Family, Men in Black). Who knows, maybe it’ll be a surprise masterpiece. (VVS)