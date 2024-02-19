Monster Hunter Generations

Release date: July 31Released last fall in Japan, where it was called Monster Hunter X, the latest in the series sold 1.5 million copies in its first two days, bringing the co-op-focused franchise to over 36 million sold. (You can play solo or with up to three other hunters online or local, making it popular for whiling away long commutes.) The fantasy action-RPG now has an English locale and a new name for its increasingly large following in the West. After the million non-Japanese sales for Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, the bridge-building Generations lowers the learning curve to make the complex mechanics more accessible for new players. But it’s also a love letter to long-timers, boasting fan-favourite monsters, weapons and villages while also introducing new features, like playing as a cat, into the canon. (Capcom, Nintendo 3DS)