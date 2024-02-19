Money Monster

Release date: May 13Hot on the heels of last year’s award-winning mortgage crisis drama The Big Short comes Money Monster, a film that finds A-list actor George Clooney and America’s sweetheart Julia Roberts playing a financial talk show host and his producer, who are held captive on TV by a blue collar investor (Jack O’Connell, ’71) after losing it all in the marketplace. The Affair’s Dominic West and Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe also star. A crew of heavy-hitting actors isn’t the only thing Money Monster’s got going for it though, as Jodie Foster is returning to the director’s chair for the first time since 2011 Cannes selection The Beaver. For fans of Ides of March and those who hate Wall Street. (Sony)