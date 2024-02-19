Me Before You

Release date: June 3Emilia Clarke may be better known for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in, but the British actress — having flexed her action muscle as Sarah Connor in last year’sfilm — is taking a stab at heart-wrenching drama in. Louisa Clark is a small town, working class girl who gets a job taking care of a recently paralyzed, formerly adventurous aristocrat. Although they’re from different socioeconomic backgrounds, lessons are learned, tears are shed, and if you think you can make it through without a box of tissues, you better be ready to dry your tears with some buttery napkins. (Warner)