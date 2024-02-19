Marseille

Release date: May 5One of the curious facets of Netflix’s content strategy is their global approach in terms of original productions. While their secrecy in terms of ratings or viewership makes for challenging analysis, their ramped-up schedule of ambitious programming tells the story of their success. Following last fall’s largely Spanish language Narcos comes Marseille, Netflix’s first French-language original series. French national treasure Gérard Depardieu stars as Robert Taro, the long-standing mayor of Marseille who faces a fresh challenge to his power in the form of a former protégé turned rival (Benoît Magimel) in what looks like a power struggle of epic proportions and violent consequences. (Netflix)