Maggie's Plan

Release date: June 3Rebecca Miller’s latest rom-com, Maggie’s Plan, features another excellent performance from the ever-charming Greta Gerwig, who stars as the titular Maggie. She’s an independent young woman who hopes to become a single mother, but falls in love with John (Ethan Hawke). He’s married to a Columbia professor named Georgette (Julianne Moore), but their marriage falls apart. Eventually John leaves Georgette for Maggie and the two get married, but Maggie falls out of love with John. And thus, the plan comes into play — she’ll reunite John with Georgette. The film’s complicated plot, New York setting and themes of academia will surely scratch the itch of anyone looking for a Woody Allen-style drama. (Mongrel)