Lights Out

Release date: July 22A full-length version of his 2013 short, Sandberg’s Lights Out stars Point Break’s Teresa Palmer as an adult whose childhood fears come back to haunt her and her family — primarily her little brother Martin (Gabriel Bateman), who begins to see the same creeping female figure his sister saw as a youth lurking in the shadows. Considering the action takes place anytime the lights are out, expect a lot of interesting camera tricks and weird scenarios that should startled even horror vets. That’s not the only reason to get excited: Saw and Insidious mastermind James Wan liked the idea so much he decided to help produce it, and early reports suggest test screenings have been horrifyingly positive. (Warner)