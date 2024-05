Kubo and the Two Strings

Release date: August 19Laika — the stop-motion animation studio known for Coraline and The Boxtrolls — have been pushing the limits of the medium for a few years now, but their latest film, Kubo and the Two Strings (an action-adventure set in a world of gods and monsters, starring Charlize Theron and Matthew McConaughey), looks like their most ambitious and stirring yet. (eOne)