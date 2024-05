Jason Bourne

Release date: July 29“My god. That’s Jason Bourne!” Do action fans need more than those words, spoken in the not-at-all-revealing trailer to this fourth/fifth franchise instalment? Not for the best action franchise in 40 years they don’t. Beefed up, Fight Club-y Matt Damon and director Paul Greengrass both return, newly minted Oscar winner Alicia Vikander is on board, and our memories of the brilliant trilogy that preceded this remain intact. (Universal)