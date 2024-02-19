Independence Day: Resurgence

Release date: June 24Filmmaker Roland Emmerich does one thing, but really well: blow shit up. Twenty years after his original epic adventure, the disaster movie king returns to the director’s chair for Independence Day: Resurgence, and Earth is faced with an even more menacing threat from above and must work together to save the entire planet. Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Judd Hirsch and Vivica A. Fox all reprises their roles, while a new crop of hunky and hungry actors are onboard to keep things interesting (Hunger Games’ Liam Hemsworth and It Follows’ Maika Monroe). If you’re lamenting the absence of Will Smith, you may not quite get the appeal of Independence Day: Resurgence, but make no mistake — Emmerich and his effects team know exactly what they’re blowing up. (Fox)