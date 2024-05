Ghostbusters

Release date: July 15While it’s surprising it took this long, Sony is sliming theatres with a couple dozen Ghostbusters projects in the next decade, it seems, starting with this reboot/remake. While the comedic wattage of the new cast (Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones) is a good match for the original, here’s hoping that the plot turns out to be less of a ripoff than Ray Parker, Jr.’s earworm was. (Sony)