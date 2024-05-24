Chef's Table Season 2

Release date: May 27Food nerds rejoice — Netflix’s high-gloss chef profile show is here to stay, and they’ve significantly ramped up the ambition for the show’s upcoming seasons. Eschewing the competitive side of food TV culture, Chef’s Table is on the food-as-art side, and each episode dives deep into philosophy as much as gastronomy of their chef subjects. A season two trailer that celebrates corn flakes with blueberries and ants on a log seems to almost mock their own serious take, but it’s so sensually photographed it’ll make your tummy rumble regardless. A specifically French-focused third season will launch by the end of 2016. (Netflix)