Captain America: Civil War

Release date: May 5Perhaps superheroes themselves are starting to grow tired of constant adaptations, because this year they’ve all turned on each other. Batman and Superman duked it out already, while Daredevil and Punisher had some similar animosity over on Netflix. The in-fighting ramps up with the arrival of Captain America: Civil War. It’s easy to scoff at another overblown tights movie, but this one might get the internal conflict right. It is, after all, directed by a pair of brothers — who better for familial conflict? This time, the Avengers’ world is torn to pieces after Captain America (Chris Evans) tries to protect his buddy Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) from legal ramifications for past crimes. Refusing to let it go, Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) opts to throw down with the pair, and some super-charged brawling ensues. Joining in are Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Vision (Paul Bettany), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Agent 13 (Emily VanCamp), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and even the latest incarnation of Spider-Man (Tom Holland). So yeah, it’s billed as a Captain America movie, but there are more Avengers here than most Avengers movies. (Disney)