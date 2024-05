Ben-Hur

Release date: August 12Though the swords-and-sandals epics have subsided since none captured the glory of Gladiator 15 years ago, Russian stylist Bekmambetov (Night Watch, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter) takes on this Biblical epic and turns it into a brother versus brother action flick. With more CG chariots and less homoeroticism, it seems unlikely this will usurp the 1959 Charlton Heston epic. (Paramount/MGM)