Angry Birds

Release date: May 20Seven years after it hit the app store (and approximately three years after everyone moved on), Angry Birds is flying into theatres. The timing isn’t great, but the film has plenty going for it: it was written by Simpsons veteran Jon Vitti (who also contributed to King of the Hill and The Critic), and features voice work from comedy greats like Jason Sudeikis, Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Bill Hader, Kate McKinnon, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Hannibal Buress and many others. Maybe these Angry Birds will produce some happy audiences. (Sony)