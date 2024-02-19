Alice Through the Looking Glass

Release date: May 27Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland was mostly panned by critics, but a billion dollars later, no one cares. Six years later, we’re getting Alice Through the Looking Glass, again loosely based on Lewis Carroll’s novel, this time directed by James Bobin. He’s best known for helming the last two Muppets features, but there’s an even better gem on his resume — he was a writer and director on multiple seasons of Da Ali G Show. And he’s brought Sacha Baron Cohen with him. Boyakasha. (Disney)