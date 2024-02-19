13 Minutes

Release date: JuneEven though it’s sadly too late to really do anything about it, assassinating Adolf Hitler has become a cultural obsession of late — even failed presidential candidate Jeb Bush said he’d kill a baby Hitler if he got the chance. Oliver Hirschbiegel’s 13 Minutes is not a time-travel comedy about killing baby Hitler; it follows the true story of Georg Elser, the man who tried to assassinate Hitler with a bomb in 1939. Unfortunately, the bomb was 13 minutes too late to kill the Nazi leader. (Mongrel)