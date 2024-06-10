music reviews Archive

Kaytranada Continues to Refine His Sound on 'Timeless'
For over a decade, Kaytranada has built his reputation as a summer staple. With his music existing at the intersection of house, dance, pop
For over a decade, Kaytranada has built his reputation as a summer staple. With his music existing at the intersection of house, dance, pop
At the very heart of the punk movement, since its earliest whispers over fifty years ago, is the all ages show. At any given point in any g
Lawnya Vawnya contained multitudes on its fourth day of operation, spanning both the downtown core and the duration of the day in a noon-to
Already a successful movie starring Harrison Ford, Scott Turow's novel 'Presumed Innocent' receives the small-screen treatment from famed
After a day of music, literature and contemplative workshopping, Lawnya Vawnya's second night of programming was a decidedly dancy affair
June Hawthorn kicked off the first show of this year's Music Waste with a bang — not by way of pounding bass or snappy drums, but with
Pop music's resident party girl returns with 'BRAT,' a messy, shimmering magnum opus and an undeniable career highlight. The sixth proper
Bonny Light Horseman venture into the ancient woods, lantern in hand, on their third record, 'Keep Me on Your Mind/See You Free.' There's
Maya Hawke's two albums, 'Blush' and 'MOSS,' were perfectly amenable collections of folk-pop confessionals, all united by her breathy
Toronto duo PONY specialize in grungry, very '90s alt-pop — and new single "Freezer" is a perfect example of them doing exactly what they d
In his 1948 essay, "Here in New York," E.B. White wrote, "On any person who desires such queer prizes, New York will bestow the gift of lon
When creating her debut LP 'I Hear You,' Peggy Gou envisioned herself as a star from a bygone era of rave culture that didn't exist in 1990s
Star Wars has had problems for a while now. The various Disney+ series have been a mixed bag, but one thing they all have in common is that
In a country that prides itself on its universal health care system, it's easy for Canadians to forget that not everyone has the same
At a certain point, you stop wondering what was wrong with Talking Heads and start enjoying exactly that. Their appeal is multidimensional
For Francis Latreille — the Montreal producer and one-man-act behind Priori — sound has always served as a portal to new realities
Canadian writer-director Chris Nash's feature directorial debut, 'In a Violent Nature,' oozes atmosphere right from the opening sequence
Prepare the Ground closed their inaugural fest's Sunday night across three venues, ending the three-day affair at Lee's Palace. The absolut
With two albums and two EPs under their belt, Wallows — the brainchild of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston — have success
A talking parrot (or more accurately, a macaw) with a penchant for rap music and dad jokes is not your typical vehicle for the
Day two of Prepare the Ground necessitated some travel. With dozens of bands over four venues, sticking around at just one was a (meta)phys
Prepare the Ground's inaugural festival opened last night across three venues (Lee's Palace, Baby G and the Garrison), bringing with it som
Khruangbin are a fascinating case study in how to become a popular band without compromising anything. They're a mostly-instrumental surf
Empress Of, aka Lorely Rodriguez, is no longer just an opening act. After years of touring with pop heavyweights like Carly Rae Jepsen and
A lot has transpired in Natasha Khan's life since the release of her previous Bat for Lashes record, the neon-hued, desert-vampire concept
In an early scene in Handling the Undead, we see a teenager ignoring their mother while playing a zombie video game. Of course, along with
The final shot of 'Midas Man' shows Brian Epstein, who found success and fame as manager of the Beatles from 1961 until his death in 1967
Growing up, cheerleading was seen as something the popular girls did — those dainty, bubbly personalities who clapped their hands together
Jim Henson used his mother's green coat and two ping pong balls to craft Kermit the Frog. By Henson's own admission, Kermit was very simple
While it may have been largely overshadowed by the release of another album he worked on that summer, I was a big fan of Aaron Dessner's
Oftentimes, the line between swimming and drowning is merely one's ability to remain calm. Reflecting on their debut album
Karen Knox's We Forgot to Break Up is the whole package for followers of Toronto indie music. It chronicles the brief rise to fame of a
When Vince Staples signed to Def Jam in 2013, we knew him as a young, undeniably talented albeit somewhat raw and unpolished MC hailing fro
With a barrage of unpredictability that included some minor flash flooding and musical talent from a diversity of genres, East Town Get Dow
The Beach Boys were one of the definitive pop groups of the '60s, but while their surviving peers are stadium superstars, the Beach Boys
Wyatt C. Louis fills their lungs with Chinook winds and breathes new life into the hulking behemoth that is modern indie folk with their de
Drain are the epitome of what Exodus were talking about in "Bonded by Blood." Not, like, actually, or whatever, but they are the essence of
Ahead of a promotional screening of Babes in Toronto, co-writer and star Ilana Glazer made a surprise appearance and spoke about the pride
Metal is often about posturing and comparing. Who's the loudest? (I'm the loudest!) Who's the fastest? (I'm the fastest?) Who's the heavies
DIIV is a band built on nuance and confrontation. While one side of their music is light, wistful and psychedelic, the other is frazzled
To bring the everyone up to top speed: 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road rebooted the flawless Mad Max trilogy from the '80s, and the latest instal
Garfield is an uncomplicated character. He likes what he likes (lasagna, sarcasm, his teddy bear Pookie, and, begrudgingly, Jon and Odie),
In an uncharacteristic move, this year's FIMAV closed out in one of the smaller halls rather than with a widescreen blowout, or whatever pa
At the advice of friend and contemporary Willie Nelson, Neil Young is keeping performances on his North American tour with Crazy Horse to o
Trumpeter Nate Wooley's Columbia Icefield project began in 2019, when he assembled a group of musicians to help interpret his compositions
Beth Gibbons is like a ghost. Probing the shadowy spaces of bereavement, her songs are articulated through weary quivers, moans and wails.
There are a couple of clear ways to impress in the world of improvised music, especially in the context of a festival where a large portion
Saturday's schedule at FIMAV leaned toward an extensive suite of improvised musical forms. At the hinge point of the day came the Bill Orcu
The history of American music cannot be told without Memphis, TN. The likes of B.B. King, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley could all be found
In today's sound-bite-driven music landscape, releasing an album without singles is a swing that only the industry's heaviest hitters will