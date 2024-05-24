music features
A Guide for #BootsBound Country Fans Heading to Boots and Hearts 2024
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
Boots and Hearts is not only Canada's largest country music festival, it's grown to become the one of the country's biggest music events...
Five Must-See Acts at Ontario's Paris Drinks Fest
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
Who's thirsty for some great music? Paris, ON — located close to Brantford, less than an hour outside of Hamilton — is home to Paris Drinks...
Five Must-See Acts at Vancouver's Inaugural Fest with No Name
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
I've been through the desert to the Fest with No Name, it felt good to be in the Pacific temperate rainforest. There's a brand-new country...
A. G. Cook Revolutionized Pop Music, and Now He’s Finding New Ways to Push Its Boundaries
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
A decade ago, British alt-indie label PC Music caused a tectonic shift in the UK underground dance scene. Spearheaded by pop music mad scie...
Five Must-Sees at 2024's Halifax Jazz Festival
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
Returning to its namesake city from July 9-14, TD's Halifax Jazz Festival is back this Summer with another crew of unmissable acts from the...
The Beatles' Feature Films Ranked from Worst to Best
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
The Beatles are back on the silver screen — or, rather, the silver stream. The 1970 film Let It Be has been lovingly restored and rerelease...
Five Must-See Acts at Victoria, BC's Wonderment 2024
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
Produced by the Garden City Electronic Music Society (GCEMS), Wonderment has earned itself a reputation as one of British Columbia's most...
John Frusciante and Venetian Snares Say Releasing Music Is Like Sharing "Pornos of Your Sex Life"
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
As the guitarist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Frusciante has sold millions of albums and played some of the world's biggest stages...