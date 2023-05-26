music features Archive

This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: May 26, 2023
Throwing star summer y'all, orcas heed the proletariat call, ChatGPT takes it all, Carmelo Anthony rebounded the ball, and much more from t
Luke Bentham is keenly aware of the situation. The founding frontman and guitarist for Ontario rock trio the Dirty Nil, Bentham and his l
Without Andy Rourke, the Smiths would have simply been a mopey goth act. Although there's no questioning the songwriting genius of Morriss
How do I land, me getting ready for plans, just so I understand, nice Canadian comedy fans, and much more from this week in funny tweets.
When I call Indigo De Souza, she's in a parking lot. "A random gas station in Iowa," to be somewhat more specific, pulled over for a brief
"I'm an involuntary cat sitter," Leith Ross declares during the middle of their interview with Exclaim! Just before our call, the 24-year-
Ah, the first long weekend of the warmer months. There's a culture of it in scattered spots across Canada, as it's something of a rite of p
If there's one near-universal truth about your mid-20s, it's that you're bound to lose some friends. There's something about the brain's pr
As warmer weather finally deigns to join us, the streaming service offerings this month are a little less hot. A couple flashy Marvel
A drumhead people mistake for a potato, tape for a burrito, the King Charles show, insane for this though, and much more from this week in
It's Mother's Day this weekend, and in addition to being the brunch event of the year, it's also a great time for new Canadian music — and
Charlotte Cornfield is the type of songwriter whose lyrics are universally relatable precisely because they're so specific — the kind of wr
The first official day of summer is still a ways away, but that feeling is in the air — something's shaken loose, all those stiff, rainy bl
No, We Are Not Changing Our Name, amazing bathroom aim, a scripted NBA game, the most ever shower shame, and much more from this week in fu
"Girls are fuckin' gnarly. Fuckin' girls. Now, we'd be the first to admit, I like kissing them girls. I like boobies. I like boobies." Tha
Recording at home is nothing new for songwriter Witch Prophet and producer SUN SUN — but that process felt utterly renewed when the musicia
Those hanging onto the notion that Gord Downie's posthumous album would be a solemn affair simply don't know Gord Downie. Built from hours
A lot has changed since the early 2000s. Computers are smarter, ordering food is easier and cars drive themselves (kind of). Yeah Yeah Yeah
Absolutely no notes, Don and Tucker in the same boat, Jimmy Buckets gloats, Barbie and Oppenheimer warrant the same quote, and much more fr
Over 20 years into their career, the National have achieved a belated dominance in the indie rock scene. With their eight past albums — the
It's remarkable how little credit BlackBerry (and Canada) get for having a major hand in the world we currently live in today. Even those
Earlier this year, Mac DeMarco expressed his disenchantment with the state of the music industry, telling Exclaim!, "How indie rock looks n
Harrison is too hard on himself. The 27-year-old Toronto producer and pianist has worked with a who's who of Canadian rap, including Cade
In any other year, Zoon's Daniel Monkman would likely have spent the months surrounding their acclaimed debut album, Bleached Wavves, on th
Record Store Day has gotten distinctly less flashy over the years. It used to be a time of star-studded Flaming Lips compilations and liqui
1 PM on a Tuesday, went back to the NRA, can you explain the gaps in your résumé, check marks for which Elon will pay, and much more from t
When Ari Aster was working on his first two features, 2018's Hereditary and 2019's Midsommar, something even bigger was brewing. In fact, h
Have you ever wondered what the planets sound like? Toronto producer Stefana Fratila has, and she went on a five-year mission to find out.
From the celebrated potheads of pre-legalization eras past, to more modern Cannabis Heroes, the influence of cannabis on Canadian culture i
There was a shift in the Canadian film industry back in the '80s and early '90s. Exciting new filmmakers like Clement Virgo, Patricia Rozem
April in Canada is arguably worse than the long winter months. The promises of beautiful spring weather are quickly washed away by freak su
Spring is here! Well, sort of. Sure, there's still the occasional ice storm, but the buds are on the trees and it's time to bring the obnox
The first weekend of Coachella is done and dusted — and, the even more widely-celebrated first weekend of not spending the entirety of your
"I always feel a bit alienated by the term 'worldbuilding,'" Caroline Polachek tells Exclaim! from New York City, where the night before, s
Right about now the funk soul brother, an astronaut like no other, Wordle inspires a mother, pointlessly drinking one beer over another, an
"We didn't quite fit in the scene," Joel Gibb of the Hidden Cameras tells Exclaim!, reminiscing about the period when his Toronto-founded b
We tend to ask songs for confirmation of our experience, to tell our stories in ways more beautiful than we allow for ourselves. We lay our
Matt Johnson's latest film, BlackBerry, hits cinemas in less than a month, detailing the rise and devastating fall of the world's first sma
Tim Baker is in on the joke.The singer-songwriter from St. John's, NL, offers up a trademark sheepish grin when confronted with a now-15-ye
As you continue making your way through the chocolate eggs you probably just searched for and found in the hallowed aisles of a Shoppers Dr
Older animals are more likely to die, we should maybe stop A.I., don't mess with a sound guy, a missing mango was 10 metres high, and much
Famously, April showers bring May flowers — but they also bring great new Canadian music! This month's New Faves run the gamut from synthes
.Daniel Caesar has been wrestling with his ego. He sets the scene of himself on a remote farm in Peterborough, ON, laboriously drafting a
"Bitch, I don't know!" Lucy Dacus sighs, exasperated. She's trying to determine how she weaponizes her attachment style. It's been a long
Rivals, victims, villains and tin men; we've got a full house of everyday and fantastical characters with this week's edition of Exclaim!'s
Cody Bowles and Kevin Comeau affirm that walking the path to progressive rock preeminence was always their plan. As Crown Lands, the duo fi
The Pope sees Turnstile, Dave Hill's interest in the Gwyneth Paltrow trial, Stormy Daniels smiles at the vile, Donald Trump may go way for
The New Pornographers were never really supposed to last. As a collective made up of musicians from other projects — notably including alt-
Geckos? Ducks? Oh my! Apparently we bought a very tiny zoo with this week's edition of Exclaim!'s Staff Picks, although 10,000 lizards migh
Types of wifes, Gwyneth Paltrow's ski life, Donald Trump's legal strife, Sofia Coppola's daughter shows off a knife, and much more from thi