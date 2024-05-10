Toronto's Rachel Hickey Announces Debut Album 'The Eve of St. Agnes'

Toronto-based singer-songwriter Rachel Hickey has announced the forthcoming release of her debut album, to be celebrated with a release party at the Painted Lady on Ossington on June 1.

Named after the John Keats poem, The Eve of St. Agnes arrives on May 29. It follows the Ontario-raised musician's 2022 sophomore EP, So Long — which was featured in Exclaim!'s Staff Picks — and features a handful of songs Hickey has released over the last year, including "Back on Track" and "Feet on Fire."

"This album has been four years in the making," the artist wrote on Instagram. "It's been hard to be so patient, but it feels so special to finally release a record that has grown with me, capturing the moments of clarity that kept me running wildly, full of hope, into the storm. Maybe, just maybe, it could do the same for you."

Listen to Hickey's latest single — the crisp, springy "It'll Be Good" — below, where you'll also find the full album tracklist.



The Eve of St. Agnes:

1. My Mind

2. High

3. Back on Track

4. Rain

5. Excuses

6. Something's Gonna Break

7. The Mirror

8. She's a Mystery

9. It'll Be Good

10. Feet on Fire