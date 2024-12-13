British classical siblings Isata and Sheku Kanneh-Mason cancelled a sold-out Toronto show after Air Canada refused to allow them to board with a cello, despite them having bought a seat for the instrument.

On Instagram, the pair apologized to Toronto for cancelling the show at Koerner Hall on Wednesday (December 11). They wrote, "First we had delays, then a cancellation, and the day concluded by being denied boarding with the cello — despite having a confirmed seat for it — on a new, final flight into Toronto. After nine anxious hours at the airport, we realized our journey wasn't going to be possible."

They didn't directly criticize Air Canada, but the airline is tagged in the post. According to the airline's policy, travellers can buy a seat for an instrument, but it can't exceed 162.5 cm in height/length or 36 kg in weight. The number of musical instruments on each flight can be limited, and travellers are told to contact Air Canada Reservations at least 48 hours before departure.

The Kanneh-Masons advocated for airlines to adopt a "standardized, global and carefully considered approach to the carriage of precious instruments that are booked to travel in the cabin." The cello in question was made in 1700 and is worth a reported $5.4 million CAD.

The duo are reportedly working on booking a Toronto date for 2025.

This is far from the first time Air Canada has rubbed artists the wrong way. East Coast folk act Rum Ragged called out the airline over damaged instruments earlier this year, while Simu Liu criticized the company's "unpleasant and unprofessional" staff last year.