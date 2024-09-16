Tito Jackson has died at the age of 70.

The guitarist from the Jackson 5 was driving from Oklahoma to New Mexico on Sunday (September 15) and had a heart attack while driving, the Jackson family's associate Steve Manning told Entertainment Tonight.

Jackson was a founding member of the Jackson 5, and he and other members of the family had continued performing under the name the Jacksons. They played in Europe earlier this month.

Jackson was a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with the Jackson 5. He had launched a solo blues career in the past couple decades, and released solo albums in 2016 and 2021. His three sons — Taj, Taryll and TJ — have a band together called 3T.