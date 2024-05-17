The The Announce First New Album in 25 Years, 2024 World Tour

After making a return to the road in 2018, the frontman of long-running English post-punk band The The shared that he was in the hospital recovering from a "close shave with the grim reaper" in 2020. Now that bandleader Matt Johnson has returned to health, he's kicking the comeback into high gear: the band have announced their first new album in 25 years, as well as a 2024 world tour.
Ensoulment is due September 6 via Cinéola / earMUSIC as the long-awaited follow-up to 2000's NakedSelf. Featuring artwork by Johnson's late brother, it was recorded over six days at Real World Studios in Bath, UK, with co-producer and engineer Warne Livesey, who worked on landmark The The albums Infected (1986) and Mind Bomb (1989).
The record is led by new single "Cognitive Dissident," which you can hear below. There, you'll also find The The's full tour itinerary, which includes a trio of Canadian stops in Montreal (October 20), Toronto (October 22) and Vancouver (November 4). Tickets for the North American dates go on sale next Friday (May 24).
Ensoulment:
1. Cognitive Dissident
2. Some Days I Drink My Coffee by the Grave of William Blake
3. Zen & the Art of Dating
4. Kissing the Ring of POTUS
5. Life After Life
6. I Want to Wake Up with You
7. Down by the Frozen River
8. Risin' Above the Need
9. Linoleum Smooth to the Stockinged Foot
10. Where Do We Go When We Die?
11. I Hope You Remember (the things I can't forget)
12. A Rainy Day in May
The The 2024 Tour Dates:
08/21 Cambridge, UK - Cambridge Junction
08/22 Norwich, UK - The Waterfront Norwich
08/23 Holmfirth, UK - Picturedrome
08/25 Dublin, Ireland - National Museum of Ireland
09/10 Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
09/11 Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
09/13 Stockholm, Sweden - Filadelfia
09/14 Copenhagen, Denmark - Store Vega
09/15 Copenhagen, Denmark - Store Vega
09/17 Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
09/18 Köln, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
09/19 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
09/21 Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma
09/22 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
09/23 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
09/25 Edinburgh, Scotland - Usher Hall
09/27 Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic at The Halls
09/28 London, UK - Alexandra Palace
09/30 Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
10/01 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
10/11 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
10/12 Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts
10/14 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
10/15 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
10/17 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
10/19 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
10/20 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
10/22 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
10/23 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
10/25 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
10/26 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
10/29 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
10/30 Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
11/02 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
11/03 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
11/04 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum
11/07 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
11/08 Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium
11/14 Auckland, New Zealand- Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre
11/16 Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre
11/17 Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre
11/18 Adelaide, Australia - Hindley Street Music Hall
11/21 Sydney, Australia - Sydney Opera House
11/22 Sydney, Australia - Sydney Opera House
11/23 Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall
11/24 Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall
11/27 Perth, Australia - Fremantle Arts Centre