The The Announce First New Album in 25 Years, 2024 World Tour

After making a return to the road in 2018, the frontman of long-running English post-punk band The The shared that he was in the hospital recovering from a "close shave with the grim reaper" in 2020. Now that bandleader Matt Johnson has returned to health, he's kicking the comeback into high gear: the band have announced their first new album in 25 years, as well as a 2024 world tour.

Ensoulment is due September 6 via Cinéola / earMUSIC as the long-awaited follow-up to 2000's NakedSelf. Featuring artwork by Johnson's late brother, it was recorded over six days at Real World Studios in Bath, UK, with co-producer and engineer Warne Livesey, who worked on landmark The The albums Infected (1986) and Mind Bomb (1989).

The record is led by new single "Cognitive Dissident," which you can hear below. There, you'll also find The The's full tour itinerary, which includes a trio of Canadian stops in Montreal (October 20), Toronto (October 22) and Vancouver (November 4). Tickets for the North American dates go on sale next Friday (May 24).



Ensoulment:

1. Cognitive Dissident

2. Some Days I Drink My Coffee by the Grave of William Blake

3. Zen & the Art of Dating

4. Kissing the Ring of POTUS

5. Life After Life

6. I Want to Wake Up with You

7. Down by the Frozen River

8. Risin' Above the Need

9. Linoleum Smooth to the Stockinged Foot

10. Where Do We Go When We Die?

11. I Hope You Remember (the things I can't forget)

12. A Rainy Day in May

Pre-order Ensoulment.

The The 2024 Tour Dates:

08/21 Cambridge, UK - Cambridge Junction

08/22 Norwich, UK - The Waterfront Norwich

08/23 Holmfirth, UK - Picturedrome

08/25 Dublin, Ireland - National Museum of Ireland

09/10 Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

09/11 Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

09/13 Stockholm, Sweden - Filadelfia

09/14 Copenhagen, Denmark - Store Vega

09/15 Copenhagen, Denmark - Store Vega

09/17 Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

09/18 Köln, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

09/19 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

09/21 Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma

09/22 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

09/23 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

09/25 Edinburgh, Scotland - Usher Hall

09/27 Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic at The Halls

09/28 London, UK - Alexandra Palace

09/30 Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

10/01 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

10/11 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

10/12 Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts

10/14 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

10/15 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

10/17 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

10/19 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

10/20 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

10/22 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/23 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

10/25 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

10/26 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

10/29 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

10/30 Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

11/02 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

11/03 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

11/04 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum

11/07 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

11/08 Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium

11/14 Auckland, New Zealand- Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre

11/16 Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre

11/17 Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre

11/18 Adelaide, Australia - Hindley Street Music Hall

11/21 Sydney, Australia - Sydney Opera House

11/22 Sydney, Australia - Sydney Opera House

11/23 Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall

11/24 Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall

11/27 Perth, Australia - Fremantle Arts Centre