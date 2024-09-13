Your favourite artist's favourite tattoo artist is turning 30, and to celebrate, Fion Liu, a.k.a. Sadstab, is hosting a party at Toronto's Baby G on September 27.

Theo Vandenhoff and the Frandiscos will perform at the Transmit-presented event. The artist has now revealed to Exclaim! that Danny Miles of July Talk (seen above) will be appearing as part of a performance by Sadstab during the event, so be sure to arrive on time so you don't miss out on any of the action.

"It's a gathering to say thank you and to feel loved," says Liu. "Thank you all for trusting me, believing me and loving me back. Tattoos last longer than my breath and yours. I hope my love lasts as long too."

Advance tickets — available on DICE — will run you $15, while door tickets will cost $20. The dress code, as you might anticipate, is black and white. Check out the flyer below.

Liu, who has over 900 tattoos under their belt, is aiming to reach their goal of tattooing 100 bands before the 27th. They've thus far made it to 96 bands in their eight years in the business.