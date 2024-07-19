Rex Orange County has announced a North American tour. It's called FINALLY: A Theatre Tour by Rex Orange County, and just like the name suggests, it finds the English pop singer touring soft-seaters this fall.

The tour is scheduled as a series of mini-residencies. This includes three nights in Toronto and two in Vancouver — not to mention a whopping eight nights in Los Angeles.

ROC said in a statement, "For this tour, I'm going to play a select number of cities in carefully chosen theatre venues, but will be playing multiple nights within them. Historically with each album that I've released, I've always played bigger and bigger shows. But I wanted to do something different for this particular project because sonically the new songs lend themselves to being heard in a more intimate and traditional setting. These particular venues have allowed me to create a show with a theatrical stage set to further narrate the themes of the album alongside the music. I love playing live and I can't wait to bring this new album to life across so many beautiful rooms and iconic stages."

See the schedule below. Presales begin on Wednesday (July 24), with tickets going on sale to the general public next Friday (July 26).

Rex Orange County just announced his new album, The Alexander Technique, yesterday. It's out September 6.

Rex Orange County 2024–2025 Tour Dates:

10/04/2024 Chicago, IL - The Auditorium

10/05/2024 Chicago, IL - The Auditorium

10/07/2024 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/08/2024 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/09/2024 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/11/2024 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

10/12/2024 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

10/13/2024 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

10/18/2024 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/19/2024 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/23/2024 Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

10/24/2024 Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

10/26/2024 Tampa, FL - Straz Center

10/27/2024 Tampa, FL - Straz Center

10/29/2024 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

10/30/2024 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

11/03/2024 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

11/04/2024 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

11/05/2024 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

11/06/2024 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

11/08/2024 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

11/09/2024 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

11/10/2024 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

11/11/2024 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

11/15/2024 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

11/19/2024 Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre

11/20/2024 Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre

11/21/2024 Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre

11/25/2024 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11/26/2024 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

02/16/2025 London, UK - The London Palladium

02/17/2025 London, UK - The London Palladium

02/18/2025 London, UK - The London Palladium

02/19/2025 London, UK - The London Palladium