Singer-guitarist Stephen McBean's debut as Pink Mountaintops slightly predates his work with Black Mountain, and that earlier project turned 20 this summer. To mark the occasion, McBean has announced two new songs packaged up as the appropriately named Happy Birthday single.

Happy Birthday features new recordings of two songs from Pink Mountaintops' 2004 self-titled debut: "Tourist in Your Town" and "Leslie."

The songs were recorded with Emily Rose Epstein (Emily Rose and the Rounders, Ty Segall), Laena Myers (Feels), Stephen McDonald (Redd Kross, Melvins), Dale Crover (Redd Kross, Melvins) and TJ Lemieux (Deathchant, High Rise) at Toshi Kasai's Sound of Sirens studio in Los Angeles.

Happy Birthday is available to pre-save here.

Pink Mountaintops 2024 Tour Dates:

11/21 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

11/22 New York, NY - Racket

11/23 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair