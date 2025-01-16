Rupert Hudson — lead singer of Vancouver indie pop troupe Orchid Orchestra — has announced the launch of a free therapy group for local musicians.

Developed in collaboration with Moving Forward Family Services as part of his UBC Master of Counselling Psychology practicum, the group will meet at 2245 West Broadly weekly from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for six weeks starting February 3.

According to a press release, the sessions will explore resilience, creativity and well-being through mindfulness practices, music-based activities, and discussions on coping with rejection, managing performance anxiety, preventing burnout and more.

Vancouver musicians can register by emailing hello@movingforward.help. See the poster below for more details.