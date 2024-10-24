I keep making my "Canada continues to out itself as telecommunications monopolies in a trench coat" joke — and while I still think it's funny, things have now gotten just a little too ridiculous for me to relish the excuse to revisit my greatest comedic hits.

If it wasn't enough that Toronto's forthcoming largest outdoor concert venue is going to be called Rogers Stadium when the city's largest semi-outdoor concert venue/baseball stadium is already called the Rogers Centre, Ottawa's Shaw Centre has now announced its plans to henceforth also be known as the Rogers Centre.

Located in the downtown core of the nation's capital, the convention centre was originally founded under the named Ottawa Congress Centre in 1983. It was renamed the Ottawa Convention Centre in 2011, ahead of entering into a 10-year naming contract with Shaw (which, for the record, was acquired by and amalgamated into Rogers last year).

In a news release dated October 15 but seemingly not made public until the last 24 hours, the venue announced that its new name would be effective immediately — and for the next 10 years. "We are excited to announce this incredible partnership with Rogers Communications," Jim Armour, Chair of the Board for the Ottawa Convention Centre, said in a statement. "The renaming to Rogers Centre Ottawa marks a new chapter for our convention centre, one that will provide innovation and the delivery of exceptional events."

"We're thrilled to partner with an Ottawa institution and iconic part of the city skyline," added Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers. "Rogers Centre Ottawa will continue to be one of the most successful convention centres in the country, known as a premier gathering place for national and international events."

Calling it Rogers Centre Ottawa will certainly be all it takes to avoid any confusion! The multi-level new Rogers Centre seems to be quite a multi-purpose space, with meeting rooms, a ballroom, a 6,000-seat theatre and more spread out over its four floors. (Shaw Centre is a listed venue on Ticketmaster, although there are no concerts currently scheduled there.)

For those keeping count at home, Rogers Centre Ottawa also joins Vancouver's Rogers Arena and Edmonton's Rogers Place. Should we quit delaying the inevitable and just rename the whole country?