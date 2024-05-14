NIKI Maps Out 2024 North American Tour Leg

Supporting her forthcoming third album Buzz (out August 9 on 88rising), Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has mapped out a sprawling world tour — kicking off with a North American leg this fall that will bring her to Toronto and Vancouver.
With Allison Ponthier opening, the tour gets jumpstarted in Canada with a performance at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on September 5. After weaving her way through the US, NIKI will bookend the North American leg with another Canadian stop at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on October 19 before she heads to Europe.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (May 17), with presales ongoing. Find the full itinerary below.
NIKI 2024 Tour Dates:
09/05 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
09/07 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/08 Washington, D.C.- The Anthem
09/12 Philadelphia, PA - The Met
09/13 New York City, NY - SummerStage in Central Park
09/16 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/17 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
09/19 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
09/20 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheatre
09/21 Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/25 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/27 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
09/29 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
10/01 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
10/03 Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre
10/08 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
10/10 Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
10/11 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
10/14 San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/17 Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds
10/18 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater at Lumen Field
10/19 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena