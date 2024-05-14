NIKI Maps Out 2024 North American Tour Leg

Supporting her forthcoming third album Buzz (out August 9 on 88rising), Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has mapped out a sprawling world tour — kicking off with a North American leg this fall that will bring her to Toronto and Vancouver.

With Allison Ponthier opening, the tour gets jumpstarted in Canada with a performance at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on September 5. After weaving her way through the US, NIKI will bookend the North American leg with another Canadian stop at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on October 19 before she heads to Europe.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (May 17), with presales ongoing. Find the full itinerary below.

NIKI 2024 Tour Dates:

09/05 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

09/07 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/08 Washington, D.C.- The Anthem

09/12 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

09/13 New York City, NY - SummerStage in Central Park

09/16 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/17 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

09/19 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

09/20 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheatre

09/21 Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/25 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/27 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

09/29 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

10/01 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

10/03 Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre

10/08 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

10/10 Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

10/11 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

10/14 San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/17 Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds

10/18 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater at Lumen Field

10/19 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena