Having just recently detailed her forthcoming new album liminal space (out November 1 via AWAL), mxmtoon has now mapped out a 2025 North American tour to support the release. It includes a pair of Canadian shows in Vancouver and Toronto early next year.
The bedroom pop singer-songwriter's stint on the road gets underway starting February 18 in Nashville, TN. She'll make her first venture into Canada the following month to play Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on March 11, only returning a few weeks later for a March 31 show at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall. mxmtoon will wrap the liminal space tour stateside on April 4 in Philadelphia, PA.
Tickets are on sale Friday (September 20), with presales happening from Wednesday (September 18) onward. See the full itinerary below.
mxmtoon 2025 Tour Dates:
02/18 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
02/19 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
02/21 Orlando, FL - The Beacham
02/22 Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
02/25 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
02/26 Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory
02/28 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
03/01 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
03/04 Pomona, CA - The Fox Theater Pomona
03/06 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
03/07 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
03/08 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
03/10 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
03/11 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
03/12 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
03/21 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
03/22 Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
03/24 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
03/25 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall
03/26 Chicago, IL - House of Blues
03/28 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
03/29 Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
03/31 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
04/02 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
04/03 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
04/04 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
04/05 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl