Having just recently detailed her forthcoming new album liminal space (out November 1 via AWAL), mxmtoon has now mapped out a 2025 North American tour to support the release. It includes a pair of Canadian shows in Vancouver and Toronto early next year.

The bedroom pop singer-songwriter's stint on the road gets underway starting February 18 in Nashville, TN. She'll make her first venture into Canada the following month to play Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on March 11, only returning a few weeks later for a March 31 show at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall. mxmtoon will wrap the liminal space tour stateside on April 4 in Philadelphia, PA.

Tickets are on sale Friday (September 20), with presales happening from Wednesday (September 18) onward. See the full itinerary below.

mxmtoon 2025 Tour Dates:

02/18 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

02/19 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

02/21 Orlando, FL - The Beacham

02/22 Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

02/25 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

02/26 Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

02/28 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

03/01 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

03/04 Pomona, CA - The Fox Theater Pomona

03/06 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

03/07 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

03/08 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

03/10 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

03/11 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

03/12 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

03/21 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

03/22 Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

03/24 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

03/25 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

03/26 Chicago, IL - House of Blues

03/28 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

03/29 Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

03/31 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

04/02 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

04/03 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

04/04 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

04/05 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl