mxmtoon Announces 2025 North American Tour

She'll make Canadian stops in Vancouver and Toronto

Photo: Bảo Ngô

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Sep 16, 2024

Having just recently detailed her forthcoming new album liminal space (out November 1 via AWAL), mxmtoon has now mapped out a 2025 North American tour to support the release. It includes a pair of Canadian shows in Vancouver and Toronto early next year.

The bedroom pop singer-songwriter's stint on the road gets underway starting February 18 in Nashville, TN. She'll make her first venture into Canada the following month to play Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on March 11, only returning a few weeks later for a March 31 show at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall. mxmtoon will wrap the liminal space tour stateside on April 4 in Philadelphia, PA.

Tickets are on sale Friday (September 20), with presales happening from Wednesday (September 18) onward. See the full itinerary below.

mxmtoon 2025 Tour Dates:

02/18 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl 
02/19 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
02/21 Orlando, FL - The Beacham 
02/22 Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor 
02/25 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
02/26 Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory 
02/28 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren 
03/01 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues 
03/04 Pomona, CA - The Fox Theater Pomona
03/06 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern 
03/07 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield 
03/08 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades 
03/10 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom 
03/11 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre 
03/12 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo 
03/21 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell 
03/22 Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre 
03/24 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater 
03/25 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall 
03/26 Chicago, IL - House of Blues 
03/28 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre 
03/29 Columbus, OH - The Bluestone 
03/31 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall 
04/02 Boston, MA - Roadrunner 
04/03 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount 
04/04 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club 
04/05 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

March 12, 2025

March 31, 2025

